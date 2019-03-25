This panto in Wigan is definitely for adults!

The time-honoured cries of: “Oh yes he is, oh no he isn’t!” will get a new twist as a panto which is very definitely not for children comes to Wigan.

Snow White and the Seven Ugly B******s will be put on at The Old Courts for a night of adult-only humour based on the classic fairytale.

Remarkably, writer Dan Lewis of Cattle Productions has managed to stay relatively faithful to the original storyline, but also filled the two-and-a-half-hour show with content that is definitely not from the first draft.

The panto with the title too rude to print has so far proved a hit with audiences, though Dan says the company gives frank warning as to who this show will and will not be suitable for.

He said: “The whole idea came from Jim Davidson’s Sinderella. I was watching that and thought I could do something similar.

“It’s definitely adult humour, it doesn’t hold back. It’s advertised as lewd, rude and crude so it’s not for anyone who’s easily offended.

“It sat in a drawer for a few years until I decided to dust it off. We did a tour of village halls to test the waters and now we’re on a big tour. It’s gone smoothly.

“We always get a few people walking out, but they could be on call for work or not have paid the babysitter enough.

“If you want a sweary, dirty, in-your-face night then come along.”

Snow White and the Seven Ugly B******s is arriving in the borough as part of a UK tour and Dan says the Crawford Street arts centre is actually one of the smaller and more intimate venues the company is visiting.

Every time Cattle Productions puts on the show, it teams up with a local charity and donates money raised.

For the Wigan event the beneficiary will be Hop, Skip and Jump, which provides respite care for children and young people with disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Dan said: “Obviously the show isn’t suitable for the charity’s service users, but this means they can still benefit.”

The Wigan show is on July 25. Find out more at www.theoldcourts.com