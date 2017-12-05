Theatre review: A Christmas Carol at the Octagon Theatre

Yet another Christmas cracker of a production from a theatre that, unlike the pre-repentant Scrooge, keeps giving and giving.

We have become so accustomed to the Octagon’s high standards that, to quote another Dickens novel, we always have great expectations. And such expectations are invariably met - as is the case with “A Christmas Carol.”

Here we have Marc Small playing Ebeneezer Scrooge with movement and manner that fits the role like a glove. We have Sue Devaney providing the light relief as only she can in her role as the Spirit of Christmas Present. We have an accomplished cast around them in the form of Ruby Ablett, Richard Colvin, Martina Isibor, Robert Jackson and Samuel Martin. And, as part of “A Christmas Carol” we get…well, Christmas carols – all accompanied by some deft musicianship.

It all makes for a wonderful experience – the kind of experience that the Octagon has been providing now for 50 years. There is no doubt in my mind that the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will all be able to speak highly of this theatre’s considerable contribution.

“A Christmas Carol” runs until January 13th. Tickets are available on 01204-520661