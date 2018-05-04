Could you lead Lancashire choir, A Cappella Singers?

A Lancashire choir is looking for a new director of music to help their 25th anniversary hit the right note with audiences.

The new recruit will oversee performance opportunities for A Cappella Singers for at least two years.

The choir, which usually hosts three concerts a year and has performed for Radio Lancashire in Blackburn, rehearse in Wilpshire on Wednesday evenings during school term-time.

For more information search for the A Cappella Singers Lancs on Facebook and visit www.acappellasingers.co.uk

Interested applicants should contact the chairperson on elainejohnson13@gmail.com with a CV and covering letter by Friday, May 25th.

There will be an audition process on either June 13th or 20th evening for successful candidates.