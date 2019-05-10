How Divock Origi and Lucas Moura made for better TV drama than Line of Duty

Tell you what, telly was a bit dramatic this week, wasn’t it? Twists and turns galore, unexpected plotlines, minor characters suddenly taking on major significance.

But that’s enough of the football. Meanwhile, the latest series of Line of Duty (BBC1, Sundays, 9pm) came to an end with slightly less explosive finale.

We had been led up the garden path by writer Jed Mercurio, and just when it seemed that we would finally learn who the mysterious ‘H’ was, there was an abrupt about-face, enabled by the sort of hitherto-unrevealed plot point that even the worst schlock scribe would be embarrassed by.

Does this mean Line of Duty has jumped the shark? Well, no, but it certainly dipped a toe in the water.

Having spent the past two series building up ‘H’ as the ultimate bad guy –and prime suspect Ted Hastings as the ultimate good guy – any resolution would have been unsatisfactory.

But I like to see it as the end of a chapter. We have had the hunt for The Caddy, which ended with Dot’s death in series three. Then there was the search for the identity of ‘H’, which came to an end with a stabbing in a bathroom and Ted’s apparent exoneration.

We already know that there will be a series six, focusing on the search for the fourth ‘dot’.

The problem now is the law of diminishing returns. Every time we seem to get close to the ending, Mercurio finds another excuse to set up a new series. You get the feeling that series six could and should be the last one, before we all get tired of following the never ending plot contortions.

Meanwhile, there’s still much to enjoy – the cliffhangers, the fine performances, the fruity language.

And that goes for the football as well.

Speaking of which. Football. Bloody hell. Never was that expression of astonishment more apt than this week. Even Jed Mercurio would have discounted this as being too far-fetched. Just a shame it wasn’t free-to-air.

I hope you watched the two All New Full Monty (ITV, Monday and Tuesday, 9pm) shows this week. Not because they were particularly good, but the message they carried is vital in fighting cancer –get checked.