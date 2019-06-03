Club Tropicana Musical is 1980s answer to Love Island with lots of talent

Audiences can take a nostalgic dive into the 1980s for a summer adventure of love with Club Tropicana the Musical showing at Opera House Manchester this week

Showing until June 8, the holiday musical features a host of smash-hit pop classics as well as a return to the times where hair was big, shoulders were padded, girls (and boys) just wanted to have fun.

Welcome to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel - the 1980s answer to Love Island - where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical.

When a budding bride and groom get cold feet, they each decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat - but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel...

The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing. Will our young lovers decide to go through with the wedding?

Will the hotel inspectors (finally) get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day?

Cast of Club Tropicana

The cast is headed by X Factor winner Joe McElderry , Neil McDermott (Ryan Malloy in EastEnders, Eugenius!, The Wind in the Willows, Shrek), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image)

, Emily Tierney (Eugenius! , Wicked, The Wizard of Oz); and former Sugababe star Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

All will be revealed in hilarious style, to an irresistible soundtrack of some of the most iconic, chart-topping acts from the 80s, including ABC, Cyndi Lauper, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, a-ha, Culture Club, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Bucks Fizz and Depeche Mode: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Take On Me, Just Can’t Get Enough, Oops Upside Your Head, The Look of Love, Making Your Mind Up, Relax, Islands on the Stream, She Drives Me Crazy, Don’t Go, La Dolce Vita, Surprise, Surprise, Church of the Poison Mind, Fantasy Island, Up Where We Belong, I Could Be So Good for You, Fantastic Day and many more!

www.ClubTropicanaMusical.com

