Search

Beer lovers: Your dream pint flavour is closer than you think

Let your imagination run riot
Let your imagination run riot

A brewery has invited beer lovers to create their fantasy pint - by asking them to submit the most bizarre flavours they can think of.

The competition has been launched in the UK after enjoying success in Sweden where a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Jalapeño Imperial Stout was crowned as the top beer idea.

Let your imagination run riot

Let your imagination run riot

Other flavours put forward include raspberries and MAPLE SYRUP.

Innis & Gunn is searching for a beer lover with creative flair to collaborate on next 'Imagine & Gunn' limited edition barrel aged beer.''

The UK will be able to share their flavour ideas to Innis & Gunn at www.innisandgunn.com until midnight on Friday 17 November.

A shortlist will be put to a public vote to determine the winning brew, which will be announced in December 2017.