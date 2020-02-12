St Helens to continue dual registration partnership with Leigh Centurions in 2020

St Helens and Leigh Centurions have confirmed that the dual-registration partnership which was agreed last season will continue into the 2020 campaign.



The partnership means that Saints players can gain experience playing Championship rugby, while also giving players from Leigh the opportunity to gain game time in Saints' Reserves side.

Thus far, Brad Holroyd, Andy Thornley and Sam Brooks joined the Reserves for the win against Salford, before Ryan Ince joined his fellow Centurions in Saints Reserves' victory over London Broncos on Sunday.

Holroyd and Ince both scored tries in the Broncos game, helping the Saints Reserves to two wins from two.

Leigh Centurions head coach John Duffy said: "It is good that we've been able to continue the partnership with St Helens this season.

"It has been great for some of our lads to get over there and in the games they've played in already, they've been up against a lot of Super League quality players.

"Hopefully, we don't get any serious injuries this year but if we do we know we'd be able to count on Saints and bring someone in. I am glad that we are continuing the partnership."

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush is delighted to continue the partnership:

"I think the dual-registration between the two clubs worked really well last year, so we were happy to continue the partnership for this season," he said.

"It's a great opportunity for some of our younger lads to get some first team action in the Championship with a good, competitive side, which can only build their experience and hunger to play first team rugby.

"At the same time, it's a great chance for some of the boys from Centurions to get some playing time in our Reserves, and you can see from the Reserve results this season the benefit for both clubs, so we're happy that we can give them that opportunity again this season."