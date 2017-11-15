Saints to face Leigh in pre-season

Saints will prepare for their 2018 Betfred Super League campaign with a clash against Leigh Centurions at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday January 26.

Justin Holbrook’s men will use the match, which kicks off at 8pm, as their final run out before the season kicks off in earnest against Castleford on Friday February 2.

The Centurions have recruited strongly in the off-season with experienced NRL players Bodene Thompson and Peter Mata’utia heading to Leigh Sports Village alongside Jordan Thompson, Kevin Larroyer and Larne Patrick.

Tickets are now on sale with the Hattons Solicitors West and South Stands open for home fans.

2018 Members can secure their ticket for discounted price too whilst Junior Members can attend the game for just £5!

Hattons Solicitors West Stand – 2018 Members

Adult: £10

Concession/Youth: £8

Junior: £5

Hattons Solicitors West Stand – Non Members

Adult: £12

Concession/Youth: £10

Junior: £6

South Stand – 2018 Members

Adult: £12

Concession/Youth: £10

Junior: £5

South Stand – Non Members

Adult: £14

Concession/Youth: £12

Junior: £6