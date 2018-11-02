Wigan Athletic takeover: Who are the new owners?

Wigan Athletic are about to be taken over by a Far East consortium ... here's what we know about the new owners.



The new owners, International Entertainment Corporation, were founded in June 1998 as a news and business information website.

They took over Latics today, with chairman David Sharpe stepping down shortly before lunchtime.

Based in Hong Kong, its site also covered finance, horse racing but also offered a chat room (remember them?) free email, interactive stories and message boards.

The principal activities of the company today are hotel operations and leasing of properties equipped with entertainment equipment at a hotel complex in Manila in the Philippines

Just two years later, the company went public and was listed on GEM - a Far East stock exchange, and the group further expanded its multimedia business to provide employment, community services and professional corporate services via service centers and on-line portals.

Subsequent expansion was rapid, after it was bought out by Mediastar.

On 17 December 2004, the name of the Company was changed from Cyber On-Air Group Company Limited to International Entertainment Corporation.

In 2007, the group expanded into the record industry and bought hotel and entertainment operations in the Philippines and Macau



The Hotel Group is the owner of a deluxe casino hotel in Metro Manila, the Philippines consisting of 32-floor luxury hotel tower with over 370 guest rooms and gaming facility.



The principal activity of the Macau company is property investment.