Chorley boss ready to make history in FA Cup first round replay at Doncaster Rovers

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio is hoping to create history tonight by reaching the second round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1990.

The Magpies travel to the Keepmoat Stadium to face Doncaster Rovers in a replay, after a 2-2 draw at Victory Park last Sunday.

And, with Charlton Athletic or Mansfield Town – who also replay tonight – lying in wait, Vermiglio admits he can’t wait for what could be a memorable night.

Around 500 Chorley fans are expected to make the journey across the M62, and Vermiglio said: “We are excited – excited for the players, who will get the opportunity, excited for the fans. We had sold 500 tickets last time I checked.

“It is a good experience, but we are not going there thinking we are going to be beaten.

“We are going there to try and win and give ourselves the best possible chance.”

Chorley will, however, be without four key players at Doncaster, after Kieran Glynn was recalled by Salford City, while Matt Challoner, Elliot Newby and Mar cus Carver are suspended.

Vermiglio has hailed the patience of Jake Cottrell, with the midfielder set to step into the side.

Since the arrival of Newby and Glynn, the 30-year-old has only made six starts, having been a regular for six seasons.

He replaced the injured Josh O’Keefe just 20 minutes into the first clash with Doncaster and impressed in Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of promotion rivals Kidderminster , and Vermiglio said: “Jake has had to wait, bide his time, had a couple of opportunities but he has taken his opportunities in the last two games and put himself right back into the picture.”