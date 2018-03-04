Centurions slide as Baptiste goes home

Leigh Centurions lost 38-30 at home to Featherstone Rovers this afternoon.

Former Leigh half Martyn Ridyard scored two tries and kicked four goals, while former Wigan Warriors Connor Farrell weighed in with a try.

Ben Crooks scored a hat-trick for Leigh as they led in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Kurt Baptiste has been released from his playing contract with Leigh with immediate effect due to personal and family reasons.

Baptiste will return to the NRL in Australia to join Sydney Roosters.

The 26-year-old Papua New Guinea international signed a one-year contract after his release from Canberra Raiders but was injured on his Leigh Centurions debut against Batley Bulldogs last month and has since been working on his recovery.

Leigh Centurions head of rugby Keiron Cunningham said: “Sometimes things just don’t work out with players from overseas which has been seen many times of late. “It’s a big difference across the other side of the world and is sometimes a lonely place for players’ families trying to settle.

“Kurt arrived late with the World Cup and his holiday so missed the pre-season and then was unfortunate to sustain an injury which obviously set him back and added to the situation.”