Wrestlers enjoy major fund-raiser for US trip

Young grapplers have one foot on a plane to the US after a successful fund-raising event in aid of their trans-Atlantic sports mission.

Wigan and Leigh Wrestling Club held a fun day at its Eckersley Mills base whose attractions included face-painting, a wet sponge pillory, pancake-eating contest, bouncy castle, DJ, wrestling demonstrations, tombola and barbecue.

The Reliant Robin at the fund-raising event

Other news: Infirmary staff in Wigan complete 'teen zone' walk challenge



Among the visitors was Del Boy impersonator Steve Rooney complete with battered yellow Reliant Robin who turned a few heads!

And it was all in aid of sending 14 young members of the club on an extended trip to the States next year where they will receive expert training and enter international competitions.

Club spokeswoman Leanne Haslam said: “What a fantastic time we had! We didn’t let the weather dampen our spirits even though we had to move most of the fun indoors.

“And the important bit is that we raised £1,189.42 on the day alone. The pancake eating competition got a bit messy as you can imagine.

“Michael Porter won the children’s category and Neil Berrisford claiming the adults category. The stocks proved to be a big hit as coaches, volunteers and parents took to the stand to get drenched.”