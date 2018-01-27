Woman rescued from smoke-logged flat

A woman had to be rescued from a flat filled with smoke following a kitchen fire.



Firefighters were called to a ground-floor flat on Chisworth Close in Leigh at around 10.30pm on Friday.

They received reports that a fat fryer had been left on a cooker and had caught fire.

On arrival they found the flames were out but the whole flat was badly smoke-logged.

A woman was brought out of the property by firefighters but was unhurt.

She was given a check-up but did not need to go to hospital.

Fire crews then used a large fan to draw all the smoke out of the flat.

The incident was attended by fire engines from Leigh and Atherton and the technical response unit from Leigh.

The crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes.