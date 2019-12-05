Woman may have been killed by her own car, say Wigan traffic police

Wigan traffic police say a Leigh woman may have been run over and killed by her own car.

An investigation has been launched into how the 60-year-old - who has not yet been named - came to suffer fatal injuries in an incident on Clarence Street, Leigh, on Wednesday morning.

One theory though is that she had been driving the Ford Fiesta herself before she lost control of the vehicle and fell out. The car then continued reversing before driving over her.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but she was, sadly, pronounced dead hours later.

The full circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

Sgt Andrew Page, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This incident appears to have come as a result of an incredibly tragic set of circumstances and I want to extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the woman who passed away.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist us to please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1110 of 3 December 2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.