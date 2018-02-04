Woman escapes house fire started by electric heater

A woman escaped from a burning house in the early hours of the morning after fire engulfed her bathroom.

Firefighters from Hindley and Leigh were called to reports of a fire on Bickershaw Lane at around 2.50am this morning (Sunday).

On arrival, a 53-year-old woman was outside the property. After having been woken up by the smoke she managed to get outside as the flames grew, but inhaled a large quantity of smoke.

Three engines tackled the blaze, which engulfed and "gutted" the bathroom.

Watch manager Mike Wilding said: "She had a lucky escape because she had no fire alarm. There was no gas supply so she had quite a lot of electric heaters and one had caused a fire in the bathroom. She had gone to bed thinking she had turned it off.

"It was quite severe damage."

Three appliances attended the scene for around 90 minutes until the flames were out and the property secured. Paramedics assessed the woman but she refused hospital treatment.

Firefighters will be visiting neighbours today to ensure smoke alarms are fitted.