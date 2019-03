A woman and a baby were taken to hospital after a gas leak.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to Devonshire Road in Atherton shortly after 5.20pm on Sunday to reports of the leak.

The woman, who is in her mid-30s, and a baby were seen by staff from the ambulance service and taken to hospital.

Fire crews from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley switched off the gas supply and used specialist equipment to check the gas levels in the semi-detached house.