Window removed by firefighters to move patient

Firefighters came to the rescue of a bariatric patient who needed medical attention.

Crews were called to Samuel Street in Atherton at 9.15pm on Thursday to help move the man from his ground-floor flat to an ambulance.

Paramedics could not get him out of the flat, so firefighters from Atherton and the technical response unit (TRU) attended to help.

Steve Green, crew manager at Atherton fire station, said: “His medical condition was such that the ambulance service needed help to get him out and they physically couldn’t get him through the doors.

“We had to remove the window and the frame with the TRU and assist the ambulance service in lifting him first of all onto a stretcher and then a bed to move him to the ambulance.”

He said the man’s condition was described as “serious” by paramedics and he was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

Fire crews spent around 90 minutes at the property.

Crews are sometimes called to assist with such incidents, due to the specialist equipment they carry and their skills.

They can use lifting equipment and special slings to transport people and sometimes remove windows, walls and banisters to move bariatric patients.