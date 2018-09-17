Wigan teenager stole family friend's car

A homeless teen who stole a family friend’s car and was caught doing handbrake turns on a housing estate has been given 18 months’ youth custody.



Jason Liptrot had been staying at the home of Kelsey Davis and there had been some good-natured ribbing about his predicament, Bolton Crown Court was told.

But Ms Davis awoke the next day to find Liptrot gone, along with the keys to her Hyundai, the vehicle itself and £80, the court heard.

Nicoletta Amatino, prosecuting, said the victim reported the theft and later that morning police received reports of a car performing handbrake turns on the Higher Folds estate in Leigh.

An officer approached the car, which had two occupants, but it sped away. The constable initially tried to follow the Hyundai but had to abandon the pursuit when he lost sight of it. The vehicle was later found abandoned and Liptrot was arrested nearby, added Ms Amatino. He smelled of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test.

Liptrot, of Little Pasture, Leigh, admitted theft, driving without due care and attention, driving while banned and aggravated vehicle-taking, after damage costing up to £600 was found to the car’s bumper. He also admitted to being in breach of an 18-month suspended prison sentence, imposed robbery and destroying property.

Judge Richard Gioserano also banned him from driving for 26 months.

Martin Pizzey, defending, said his client was encountering a number of difficulties at the time, had become homeless and didn’t even have a change of clothes. He told the court that he was aware that Ms Davis had tried to assist him and he felt “disgusted with himself” over what he had then done with her car.

Judge Gioserano added: “You had a difficult start in life but it is time that you moved beyond that.

“You were given an opportuntity when you were made the subject of a suspended sentence order in March.

“But unfortunately you have committed these offences. It was mean to take Kelsey Davis’s money and her car keys, and then her car.”