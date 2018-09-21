Wigan school 'deeply upset' by death of four-year-old boy on holiday

A four-year-old boy who drowned on holiday will be remembered for his "bubbly personality", his headteacher said.



Presley Stockton died on Wednesday after being rescued from the swimming pool at Hotel Paradise Park Fun Lifestyle in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, where he was staying with his extended family.

The youngster lived in Hindley and was a pupil at St Peter's CE Primary School.

In a moving tribute, headteacher Nicola Green said: "As a school we are deeply upset at Presley's tragic death and our heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time. We are offering full support to his friends and the school community as a whole.

"Presley had only been with us a short time but was already a part of St Peter's family. He will always be part of our school community and remembered by us all for his bubbly personality."

St Peter's Church in Hindley will open its doors at 6pm on Saturday for anyone who wants to light a candle in memory of Presley.

A prayer for Presley, his family and friends was shared on the church's Facebook page, described as "probably one of the saddest prayers we have posted on here".