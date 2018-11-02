Wigan Road hit-and-run: Update from mum of critically-ill toddler Leo Durrington

The mum of a critically-ill toddler who is fighting for his life after being seriously injured during a hit-and-run has given an update about her son’s condition.



Leo Durrington, three, is currently in hospital after being hit by a stolen van which was being chased by police.

This week a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted to driving the van which hit the youngster.

Following the court case, in which a 15-year-old also admitted to being driven in a stolen car, Leo’s mum gave a family friend permission to update the public on his well-being.

Related: Fund-raiser launched for three-year-old Leo



Sarah Harty, on behalf of Leo’s mum, said: “On behalf of his mother we have been authorised to give an update.

“Leo’s mum is at the moment understandably unavailable at the bedside of her critically ill son.

“However has said she wants to thank everyone for all the support and well wishes and community spirit behind them. She really appreciates everything but cannot face social media at this time.

“She is aware of all that is going on being kept informed by her family and close friends."

She added: “He is being kept under sedation for now as his little body needs to rest as it’s a lot of trauma to such a small little body.

“He is showing good signs of fighting back and the family are keeping very positive.”

The statement also dismissed claims which were read in court by the Crown Prosecution Service, which suggested that Leo had a suspected brain injury.

The Go Fund me page, which was set up by community group “Absolute Leigh” - who have been thanked by the family, has raised more than £1,690 in just 24 hours.

Related: Teen was going to hand himself in after watching Love Island



The owner of the van, which was stolen before the incident, is also appealing for help to give Leo a “get well basket” full of his favourite things - which will be delivered to the hospital.

Following the incident he posted on Facebook saying he felt “bad” that his van, which was stolen from Warrington Road in Abram, was the one involved in the collision.

“My heart and thoughts go out to little Leo Durrington and his parents,” said the delivery driver. “I wish him all the best.

“No three-year-old should have to endure that."

To donate to the Go Fund Me page visit https://uk.gofundme.com/support-for-leo-durrington-aged-3

To offer items to the get well basket for Leo, contact prworswick@live.co.uk