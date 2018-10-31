Wigan Road hit and run: Fund-raiser launched for three-year-old Leo

Kindhearted residents have launched a fund-raiser for the family of Leo Durrington, the three-year-old boy who was critically injured by a stolen van.



Leo was rushed to hospital after a stolen Ford Transit Connect, which was being chased by police, struck him after turning onto Wigan Road, Leigh yesterday morning (Tuesday October 30).

Officers pursuing the vehicle stopped immediately to help him, and the suspects fled the scene and later abandoned the vehicle.

Two teenagers, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to report a collision and failing to stop following a collision.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

The community has already started to rally around the poorly youngster, launching an online fund-raiser to help support his family through what will undoubtedly be one of the toughest times of their lives.

A message on the crowd-funding page, set up by members of a popular community Facebook page, said: "We want to show that our town, supports each other and will continue to do so, regardless of the criminal activity, that is rife all over the country.

"We hope that we can provide Leo, and his family, some comfort and support."

The fund-raising page can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-leo-durrington-aged-3