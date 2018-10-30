Wigan Road hit and run: Everything we know so far

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a stolen van which was being pursued by police.



Here's everything we know so far about the incident:

Police at the scene of Wigan Road

Police were attempting to stop a stolen Ford Transit Connect van on Wigan Road, Leigh, shortly after 10.35am today (October 30).

When the van failed to stop, a police chase ensued. During the pursuit, the van struck the four-year-old boy. The vehicle then fled towards Twist Lane. It was later recovered, but the suspects had already fled on foot.

The child, who has not been identified, was rushed to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A police investigation is now underway. Sniffer dogs and helicopters have been deployed in a bid to track down those responsible.

Insp Danny Byrne said: "“This was a horrendous incident that has left a four year old boy in hospital fighting for his life and we are doing all we can to support his family at this incredibly difficult time."

Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting reference number 628 of 30/10/2018.



Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.