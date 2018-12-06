Wigan pub killer awaits sentence

A man whose violent attack on a Wigan pub regular led to his death will be sentenced later this month.



The date was set after the Crown Prosecution Service this week accepted Derek Bentham’s guilty plea to the manslaughter of Lee Christy.

Floral tributes outside the Bears Paw in September

A Manchester Crown Court judge had given prosecutors a fortnight to decide whether or not they were going to reject the admission and press ahead with trying the 46-year-old for murder.

A provisional trial date in March next year had been set at the court for that latter eventuality.

But now that the CPS has concluded that there was little chance of proving to a jury that Bentham intended to kill 45-year-old Mr Christy in an incident at Hindley town centre’s Bear’s Paw pub, the killer will be sentenced for the lesser crime on December 20.

It was at around 10.55pm on Saturday September 25 that police were called to the Market Street pub to reports that a man in his 40s had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remained in a critical condition before losing his battle for life the following Tuesday.

Paying tribute to him, Mr Christy’s family said: “He is going to be sorely missed by his daughter Leah, his mother Olive, Benny, his sister Julie, and four brothers, Darren, David, Stewart, Andrew, and brother-in-law Phil. A vast amount of friends will miss his bubbly personality and good company.”

Bentham, of Smithwood Avenue, Hindley, was arrested on suspicion of murder soon after the attack and had previously appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates who immediately sent the case to crown court because of its serious nature.

He was remanded in custody pending his manslaughter sentencing.