Wigan nightclub's lasting memorial to Alicia

A permanent memorial will be placed at a nightclub for an “outgoing and lovely” teenager who loved spending her time there.



Staff and customers at Indiependence, in Wigan town centre, were devastated by the death of Alicia Sidebotham, from Atherton, at the beginning of last week.

Tonight, they will hold a special event in memory of the 19-year-old and raise money for her family.

Organiser Dave Sweetmore, a DJ at the club, said: “She was a regular customer. She was there week in, week out and she was always in early doors.

“We got to know her really well. She was a nice, pleasant, friendly, outgoing and lovely girl. She was exactly the kind of person you wanted in the nightclub.”

He said Alicia loved the nightclub and everyone there knew her.

So it is fitting that a memorial night will be held there for Alicia.

Three of her favourite bands will perform - Della Noirs, The Lathums and Pink Shirts For Pale People - and Dave will DJ, along with fellow club resident DJs Dean Rimmer and Kane McPherson.

Everyone has agreed to play at the event for free.

Dave said: “We have got three bands on and three DJs. I spoke to her friends, because she was well into the new music scene in the North West and very much supported live music.

They told me who her three favourite bands were and we got in touch with them and they have agreed to play. They were the bands she listened to before she went out on a Friday night.”

Indiependence will also reveal a special tribute to Alicia - a photograph of her which will be permanently on display.

Dave said: “Because Alicia and her friends were in early, they always had the same spot in the club. At the weekend, it was weird looking out from the DJ booth and not seeing her.

“It’s a specialist nightclub and we have a lot of regular customers, so it seems right we put something up there. We have a nice picture of her that will go on the wall in a frame above where she always sat when she first came in, before she hit the dance floor.”

Indiependence opens its doors at 8pm today, with the first band taking to the stage at 9pm.

People are asked to make a £5 donation at the door and there will be collections for anyone wishing to give more.

All money raised will be given to Alicia’s family.

Dave said: “I hope it’s a success and a fitting tribute to her. We will never forget her but we need a night to show everyone how much we loved her.”

Alicia’s body was found in woodland in Over Hulton, Bolton, on Monday, January 7.

There were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and an inquest has been opened and adjourned.