Wigan murder probe dropped as police call death a "tragic incident"

A man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a Wigan man have been released and will face no further action.



Shortly after 1pm on Monday 14 May 2018, officers were called to an address on Atherton Road, Hindley following a report of the concern for the welfare of a man.



Officers attended and found the body of a man in his 40s.



A 48-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The cause of the man’s death could not be determined during a post mortem, however it is not believed that any other person was involved in his death.

The man and woman will not face any further action and have been released from police custody.



Detective Inspector Philip Housley of GMP’s Wigan Division, said: “My thoughts continue to be with the man’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“We no longer think there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, this was just a tragic incident”