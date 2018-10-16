Wigan firefighters called after petrol bomb attack leaves woman seriously burnt

A woman has been left with serious burn injuries after a petrol bomb was ignited at her home.



Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze at a property in Montreal Street, at around 12.30am today (Tuesday, October 16).

Police at the scene of an arson attack on Montreal Street

On arrival, the fire engines from Hindley, Leigh and Bolton stations found damage to the front of the house.

The occupants escaped from the address and a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries. She remains in a stable condition.

One neighbour, who asked not to be identified, described the attack as "brazen" and said the victims are "the most polite" and kind couple.

He also claimed that the attackers had not thrown anything through the window - as was first reported - but had in fact smashed the glass and poured fuel into the home.



A scene is in place at the property and a joint investigation is underway between the police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Police are now on the hunt for two men who were seen outside the property around the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Graham Clare from GMP’s Wigan Division said: “This was a horrendous attack in which a woman has been left with serious injuries, and my thoughts are with her and her family.



“Our investigation is ongoing in order to establish the full circumstances of what happened and find whoever is responsible.



"I would urge anyone who witnessed people acting suspiciously in the area in the early hours of Tuesday morning to come forward and talk to police.



“There will be an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and I would encourage anyone with questions or concerns to approach the officers at the scene.”



Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7182, alternatively call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.