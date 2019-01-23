Wigan councillor makes power women list

A Wigan councillor has been named in a prestigious list of influential women.



Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet member for finances, transformation and resources and councillor for Tyldesley, has made it onto the Northern Power Women 2019 Future List.

The Northern Power Women have this week released the names of 100 women who have contributed to making a difference in their communities and raising awareness of gender equality across the North of England.

The Power List celebrates women who challenge the norm and ensure that everyone they work with recognise the benefit of having a gender-balanced workplace while the Future List recognises the change makers of the future who are already making a difference in their environments and communities.

As NPW’s work championing diversity in the workplace and in business has gathered pace, the organisation has expanded its activities firmly across the entire Northern Powerhouse regions.

“This means we can celebrate the work of more Power Women and bring a spotlight on their amazing achievements,” said NPW founder Simone Roche MBE.

Different sectors are breaking new ground with inclusion in the Power and Future lists, with musicians, chefs and other creatives joining the bankers, entrepreneurs and other organisational leaders that have made the running in previous years.

“This shows that celebrating inclusivity is high on everyone’s list of priorities,” added Roche.

"“I am extremely proud of these role models.

"They are amazing people doing fantastic work and they deserve every bit of recognition.

"Without the women on our Future and Power List it would be impossible for us to do what we do across the North.

"Each person named has played a part in driving forward the NPW agenda and have helped push out the boundaries."

The new entrants will be celebrated at the Northern Power Women Awards with over 650 guests at Manchester Central Convention Complex on Monday 18 March