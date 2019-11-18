Widower of mum-of-five speaks out on ‘heartbreaking’ loss in support of road safety week

The husband of a mum-of-five killed in a car crash is urging motorists to take care as he joins with his legal team to mark Road Safety Week.

Joanne Bailey-Collinge, 34, was fatally injured when the Volkswagen Polo she was driving was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

Her husband, Andrew Collinge, 30, and the couple’s four-year-old daughter were also seriously injured in the crash which happened in Wigan on 20 April.

Two drivers were convicted for their role in the crash.

Following the collision, Andrew instructed expert road accident lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help access the specialist support and rehabilitation needed to overcome the ordeal. He has now joined with the legal experts to highlight the importance of Road Safety Week and is urging road users to stay safe when out and about.

Matthew Garson, the specialist serious injury lawyer representing Andrew and his family, said: “The loss of Joanne has been extremely difficult for Andrew and the children, as well as the rest of Joanne’s family. The circumstances in which she died were truly horrific.

“The actions of the drivers involved in the collision are shocking and vividly highlight the terrible consequences innocent families can be left to face because of the selfish behaviour of other road users who think it is acceptable to break the law.

“Nothing can ever make up for what has happened, but Joanne’s family hope that by speaking out for Road Safety Week, it will encourage people to take care on the roads at all times.”

Joanne and Andrew, of Leigh, had been married for six years and had two daughters together. Having dropped their eight-year-old off at her grandmother’s house, the couple, together with their four-year-old daughter were driving home on 20 April, when a Mercedes 220 collided with the family’s Polo in Bickershaw Lane, Wigan.

Andrew suffered a broken arm and also broke three ribs and his sternum, while Joanne’s 13-year-old daughter, who was in the car, suffered serious injuries. The couple’s four-year old sustained a broken collar bone in the crash. Joanne died later in hospital.

Andrew said: “We all miss Joanne so much and our lives will never be the same again.

“She was a great mum and the love of my life, and to think I will never see her again is heart-breaking.

“While nothing will bring Joanne back, we hope that lessons can be learned. Motorists need to be aware of what can happen when they are careless and selfish on the roads.

“Road Safety Week encourages road users to stay safe and everyone needs to take this advice on board so that another family doesn’t suffer the way we have.”