What now for former chapel due to go under the hammer?

A former place of worship in the borough going under the hammer could provide a heaven-sent opportunity for property buyers.

The Baptist chapel on Charles Street in Golborne will be put up for sale at auction next month.

Other news: New quest to track down Lisa Hession's killer



The semi-detached property is being sold at SDL Auctions' sale at the AJ Bell Stadium on June 5.

The building was formerly home to Golborne Baptist Church but was then included on a list of redundant sites of worship by the Baptist Union.

It is on a single floor and is still made up of the main chapel, a community room, a kitchen and the vestry.

Outside, there is a small garden on three sides of the building and a low wall in front of the property.

It is on a residential street close to the high street in Golborne, while the auctioneers are also talking up the area’s transport links to Warrington, Manchester and Liverpool.

Andy Thompson, head of residential auctions at SDL Auctions North West, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into an old building, with the necessary planning permissions.

“The Golborne chapel is an attractive building which would lend itself to a variety of uses.

“There is no typical auction property, we sell all kinds of properties, including houses, flats, commercial buildings and plots of land.”

The chapel in Golborne has been given a guide price of £55,000 at the auction on Wednesday, June 5.

To find out more visit www.sdlauctions.co.uk.