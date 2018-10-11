What can we expect when Storm Callum hits Lancashire?

Storm Callum is set to hit various parts of the UK, including Lancashire, but what can we expect when the storm arrives?

The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to Lancashire, with yellow weather warnings currently in place in some areas.

The third storm of the 18/19 season is set to bring heavy downpours and strong gales to Lancashire, with yellow weather warnings currently in place in some areas

Storm Callum will hit Lancashire in full force on Friday (October 12), starting in the early hours of the morning, when more heavy rain will arrive and there will be gales in exposed areas. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

It will then rain throughout most of the day and winds will also remain strong, with gales on exposed hills and coasts. However, temperatures will remain mild.

There will be heavy rain and gales again on Saturday, but a drier day is then expected on Sunday. Monday is then set to turn wet and windy again as the day progresses.

Yellow weather warnings currently in place

There is currently a yellow warning for rain in place for Lancashire from 5am to 23:59pm on Friday (October 12)



What to expect from the yellow weather warning

-There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

-Spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

-There is a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

According to the Met Office, a zone of heavy rain will become slow-moving, bringing prolonged and often heavy rainfall.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, and leaves and twigs, brought down by the wind, could block drains and culverts, increasing the likelihood of flooding.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders, said; “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”