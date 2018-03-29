Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Krzyszof Mazurkiewicz (33): Clarence Street, Leigh - Assaulted Honorata Mazurkiewicz by beating her: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Windermere Avenue, Atherton, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stephen Mathew Norbury (35): No fixed address - At Tyldesley, stole £100 cash from Kathline Norbury: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sarah Louise Kiss (36): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Possession of cannabis: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wendy Pritchard (52): Ledgard Avenue, Leigh - Drink driving on St Helens Road, Leigh, with 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Ross Thomas Farrington (19): Kirby Avenue, Atherton - Assaulted Steve Westwood by beating him: Fined £40, pay compensation of £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Robert Graham (26): Fallowfield Way, Atherton - Failed without reasonable to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assaulting Fernando De-Rossi by beating him and for threatening or abusive behaviour towards Olu Oyewole: Jailed for six weeks, suspended for two years.

Darren Parkinson (28): Spring Street, Scholes - Failed without reasonable to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and fined £50.

Scott Close (25): Devon Street, Leigh - Drug driving on Mansell Way, Horwich, with a cannabis derivative in the blood that exceeded the specified limit: Six-month community order with curfew for eight weeks and rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

Mark Leonard (35): Stout Street, Leigh - Disabled bay parking offence: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £30, pay costs of £200.

Ashleigh Louise Tolley (26): Glebe Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: New order made with curfew for 30 days with electronic monitoring.

John Cartwright (59): Lord Street, Wigan - Eight counts of failing to comply with an abatement notice to stop nuisance noise from a dog barking: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £200.

Mandy Dobson (36): Eliot Drive, Worsley Mesnes - Being the parent of a child at Rose Bridge Academy, failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Nine-month community order with curfew for six weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £150.

Sean Steven Taylor (26): Old Wargrave Road, Newton-le-Willows - At Leigh, assaulted Donna Burrows, a constable in the execution of her duty: Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Julie Kenny (33): School Way, Wigan - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £80, pay compensation of £30, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.