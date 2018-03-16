Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Ashleigh Louise Tolley (26): Graham Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: Community order with 20-day curfew.

Mark Edward Winstanley (49): Westleigh Lane, Leigh - Possession of cannabis, a class B controlled drug: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sharon June Boardman (46): Dakins Road, Leigh - Being the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier that was dangerously out of control in Eastleigh Crescent, Leigh, and whilst out of control injured Sheila Bailey: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £650 to the Crown Prosecution Service, unless the dog is muzzled and kept under proper control it must be destroyed.

Joe Connor (23): South Hey, Leigh - Drink driving on Chapel Street, Leigh, with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £120 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Michael Ashley Worgan (26): Kirkhall Lane, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100.

Motsemoholo Kentridge Hlapane (31): Henrietta Street, Leigh - Assaulted Victoria Castledine by beating her, damaged a window and door belonging to Victoria Castledine: Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order not to contact Victoria Castledine or enter Henrietta Street, Leigh, pay £250 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Michael Hardie (30): South Lane, Astley - Assaulted Leanne Finney by beating her and assaulting her causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for 16 weeks, offence so serious as assaults on a vulnerable victim in a domestic violence context, resulting in a broken nose and lip being punctured by a tooth, restraining order not to contact the victim until August 2019, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Scott Lewis Picton (25): Bentley Court, Westhoughton - Harassment of Kelly Ann Rigby: Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 24 months, be under curfew for six weeks, restraining order not to contact Kelly Ann Rigby, Amy Picton or Cameron Picton, or enter Willow Crescent, Leigh, or Brideoake Care Home, Widdows Street, Leigh, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £175 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Frederick Allen (26): Primrose Street South, Tyldesley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for driving a motorbike while disqualified from driving: Fined £50 and new community order made with drug rehabilitation requirement.

Faye Barker (25): Park View, Abram - Drink driving in an Audi on School Lane, Wigan, with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joseph Mathew Gregory (18): Buchannan Road, Worsley Hall - Inflicted grievous bodily harm on Cameron Halstead: Guilty plea given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on March 26.

Adam Downing (26): Patterdale Place, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £100.