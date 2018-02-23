Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Declan Walls (21): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue with 10 additional hours of unpaid work requirement added to the order.

Paul Alexander Hill (54): Brentwood Grove, Leigh - Made indecent photographs of a child and incited a girl, 13, into sexual activity: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on February 28.

Alan Richard Horrocks (44): Kennet Way, Leigh - Drink driving on Leigh Road, Leigh, with 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order for 12 months with 60 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Brian Anthony Currie (44): Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge - Dishonestly failed to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance, namely that they were working: Eight-week community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £120 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Mark Stott (29): Telford Crescent, Leigh - Drink driving on Atherton Road, Hindley, with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order for 12 months with 10-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Kevin Robert Smith (37): Telford Crescent , Leigh - Without lawful excuse damaged a Ford Galaxy to the value of £300 belonging to Asikiya Smith: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, restraining order made not to contact Asikiya Smith or enter Congresbury Road or Shipman Close in Leigh, pay £500 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mark Andrew Ward (24): Glebe Street, Leigh - Without lawful excuse damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £300 belonging to Elaine Sharples: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £500 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

Nicholas Martin Halksworth (31): Richmond Road, Ashton - Production of cannabis: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ruth Robson Dickinson (56): Charles Street, Golborne - Drink driving on Charles Street, Golborne, with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol: Community order for 12 months with 60 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Natalie Louise Marie Abbott (26): Sydney Street, Platt Bridge - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Hannah Louise Hill (27): Salisbury Avenue, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to tell the department of Work and Pensions about a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit and Income Support: Jailed for four months, suspended for 24 months, offence so serious as an overpayment of £20,000 over a lengthy period, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £120.