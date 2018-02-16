Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Michael Christopher Thorpe (34): Chillingham Drive, Leigh - Drove in excess of 50mph in a restricted area: Fined £117, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Ionud Leonard Popa (27): Unknown address in Leigh - Possession of a 7in kitchen knife in Bradshawgate, Leigh, without lawful authority: Jailed for 26 weeks, offence so serious as possession of a large knife while drunk, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Martin Smith (50): South Avenue, Hope Carr, Leigh - Drove in excess of 50mph in a temporary speed restricted area: Fined £70, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

Bernadette Michelle Bithell (37): Patterdale Road, Ashton - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify Wigan Council and Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances they knew would affect their entitlement to housing benefit and income support: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months as high-value offending over a lengthy period, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Daniel Southern (35): No fixed address - Stole aftershave worth £30 from Boots in Leigh, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for stealing a handbags from TK Maxx stores in Wigan and Leigh with a total value of £258: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, , pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jamie Greenfield (23): Harvey Lane, Golborne - Disclosed a private sexual photograph without consent of an individual who appeared in the photograph, assault and harassment: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, offence so serious as caused sexual humiliation of the victim: Pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dale Robinson (22): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Assaulted Amy Tyack by beating her: Jailed for 18 weeks as a serious assault in a domestic violence setting causing the victim to flee from the house; restraining order not to contact Amy Tyack or enter Lowther Drive, Higher Folds, Leigh; pay £150 compensation.

Steven Balmer (64): Wigan Road, Atherton - Drink driving on Wigan Road with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund vicitm services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Angela Rigby (38): Greenfield Avenue, Higher Ince - Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: A new supervision order made with curfew for 30 days included.

Gavin Barker (31): Enid Place, Bamfurlong - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison: A new supervision order made with curfew for 20 days included.

Michelle Cooper (37): Kinsdown Road, Abram - Being the parent of two children at Cansfield High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

Jacek Walczak (33): Douglas House, Scholes - Drove a Ford Transit while using a hand-held mobile phone: Fined £95, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six points.