Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Sean Ansbro (29): Deepdale, Leigh - Harassment of Natalie Peers: Community order given with 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Robert John Russell (38): Hindsford Bridge Mews, Tyldesley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £150.

Adam Lewis Ball (22): Eva Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Fined £50.

Michael Owen Fitton (25): Heddles Court, Leigh - Drink driving on Leigh Road, Leigh, with 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Ricky Lee Byron (26): Mealhouse Lane, Atherton - Drink driving on Leigh Road, Leigh, with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Bradley David Finch (19): Corner Lane, Leigh - Failed to surrender to custody: Fined £73, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig John Lloyd (31): Tamer Grove, Leigh - Without lawful excuse, damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Stuart Partington, damaged a drainpipe to the value of £30 belonging to Dean Kelly: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay compensation of £230, discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Catherine Mitchell (51): Grimshaw Street, Golborne - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect the entitlement to council tax benefit and housing benefit: Community order with curfew for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Maxine Barrett: Kenneth Grove, Leigh - Being the parent of a child of compulsory school age registered at Westleigh High School, failed to ensure they attended on a regular basis: Fined £330, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Adam James Patrick Higgson (24): Selbourne Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue with eight-week curfew added.

Robert James Harrison (26): Manchester Road, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order: Order to continue, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Martyn Tanham (45): Hayman Avenue, Leigh - Assaulted Sarah Tanham by beating her: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Kenneth Twist (26): Ludlow Drive, Leigh - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, damaged a window to the value of £180 belonging to Stuart Ohmes: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement and curfew for six weeks, pay £480 compensation.