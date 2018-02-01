Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Vincent Francis Murray (55): Selwyn Street, Leigh - Being in charge of a motor vehicle on Selwyn Street, after consuming 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order with alcohol treatment requirement, carry out unpaid work for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £620 to the Crown Prosecution Service and disqualified from driving for two years.

Lorraine Warwick-Ellis (46): Dewberry Close, Tyldesley - Used a large goods, vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle, which was unlicensed: Fined £35, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £17.50, pay costs of £85.

Kalina Paskaleva Markova Emett (45): Endeavour Close, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on two separate occasions, drink driving on Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale, after consuming 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, disqualified from driving for 60 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £2,000 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Damien Garrity (24): Kent Avenue, Platt Bridge - Assaulted Becky Haskayne by beating her, damaged a 50-inch TV, table, cupboard door and mug to the value of approximately £175 belonging to Becky Haskayne: Community order made, carry out unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Colin Peter Walmsley (26): Wigan Road, Leigh - Non-payment of fine of £1,598: Further time to pay ordered, committed to custody for 45 days suspended.

Costel Mandache (24): Irvine Street, Leigh - Drove on Wigan Road, Atherton, while disqualified, used a motor vehicle without insurance, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Jailed for five months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Martin James Wilding (29): Warrington Road, Platt Bridge - Assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty: Conditional discharge for 24 months, pay compensation of £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Josh Andrusjak (23): Samuel Street, Atherton - Without lawful excuse, damaged a window and door to the value of unknown belonging to Martin Bilsbury, threatened Mr Bilsbury that he would petrol bomb his property, conviction of an offence while a community order was in force for breaching restraining order: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay compensation of £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jason Kennedy (46): Chaucer Grove, Atherton - Drink driving on Westwell Grove, after consuming 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes, damaged a police vehicle window frame to the value of unknown belonging to Greater Manchester Police, assaulted two constables in the execution of their duty, drove a vehicle while disqualified and without insurance: Jailed for 22 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for four years, 77 days.

Steven Andrew Fitzmaurice (31): Primrose Street North, Tyldesley - Assaulted Steven Hunter by beating him: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.