Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Craig John Lloyd (31): Tamer Grove, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment, trespassed on the premises of SG Window Systems, Station Approach in Atherton and stole power tools and laptops to the value of £2,890: Jailed for 26 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Pete Farley (56):Poplar Street, Tyldesley - Drink driving on Shalewood Court with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service and disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Dean Patrick Hitchen (37): Priory Road, Ashton - Damaged a front bedroom window to the value of £100 belonging to Zoe Irvine: Conditional discharge for 18 months, pay compensation of £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Derek James Holmes (32): Sanderson Street, Leigh – Failed to provide a specimen of breath analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, drove without insurance or a licence, failed to stop the vehicle when required to do so by an officer, commission of an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence given for breach of a restraining order: Jailed for three months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Pawel Majchrzak (41): Oxford Street, Leigh – Drink driving on Warrington Road, Leigh, with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £323, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Alan Wyatt (41): Elm Avenue, Golborne – Possession of articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a saw and pliers: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £30, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Philip Parkinson (59): Edinburgh Close, Ince – Drink driving on Spring Street with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident: Fined £321, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Darren Thomas (35): Langdale Avenue, Ince – Drink driving on Red Rock Lane, Standish, with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Darryl Tomlinson (24): Sunderland Place, Wigan – Possession of cocaine a controlled drug of Class A: Fined £280, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Baker (29): Edinburgh Close, Ince – Damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £300 belonging to Jason Bullen, assaulted Jason Bullen by beating him: Community order with a curfew for 14 weeks, restraining order made not to contact directly or indirectly Lisa Bullough or Jason Bullen and not to go to an address at Harvey Street, Ince, pay compensation of £293, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service.