Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Martin Dean Wilding (32): Widdows Street, Leigh - Possession of cocaine, a class A controlled drug, in Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Rebecca Amy Wood (21): Cosworth Close, Leigh - Drink driving on Firs Lane with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £272, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Jamie Hartington (26): Essex Place, Tyldesley - Drink driving on Upper Groove Street, Tyldesley, with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £165, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Colin Lee Wright (49): Brook Drive, Astley - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in a public place in Leigh: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrei Popescu (25): Glebe Street, Leigh - Drove on the M6 motorway without insurance: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for two years.

Alexander Bacon (33): Alexandra Road, Grappenhall - Drink driving on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £396, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £39, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kyle Andrew Brummell (30): Newman Close, Hindley - Without lawful excuse damaged an iPhone and furniture to the value of £1,000 belonging to Stacey Wilkey, assaulted Stacey Wilkey: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement including 180 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact Stacey Wilkey or enter Battersby Street, Ince, pay £1,000 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Michael Whiteside (23): Bradley Green Road, Newton, Hyde, Cheshire - Attended at an address at Youd Street, Leigh, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Fined £120, restraining order varied so defendant cannot contact Ashleigh Pitt in any way or enter Youd Street, Leigh, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tracey Madeleine Williams (46): Warrington Road, Ince - Used a colour television without a licence: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

John Philip Dunkerley (58): Ennerdale Place, Higher Ince - Drove while disqualified and without insurance: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for four months.

Christopher James Fields (24): Wessex Drive, Ince - Drink driving on Wigan Lane with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £260, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Ormshaw (38): Loeminster Place, Ince - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Wigan, with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.