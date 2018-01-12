Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Declan John Ashurst O’Shaughnessy (24): Bolton Road, Atherton - Caused unnecessary suffering to three ponies: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £1,000.

John Richard Ling (41): The Beeches, George Street, Atherton - Possession of a knife in a public place, Bag Lane, Atherton, without good reason or lawful authority: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, be under curfew for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Edwin Coburn (28): Prestwich Street, Atherton - Assaulted Andrew Mason by beating, assaulted Emma Parsons by beating, assaulted John Jones by beating, assaulted Joseph Richmond by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: Jailed for two months, suspended for 12 months, offence so serious as he subjected members of staff and the public at a bus station to a torrent of abuse and spat in their faces, pay £100 compensation to each victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Louise O’Neil (39): Bow Road, Leigh - Dishonestly made a statement or representation to the Department of Work and Pensions with a view to obtaining Universal Credit: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 110 hours within the next 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £80 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Drew Pattinson (20): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty, assaulted Victoria Booth by beating: Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation requirement, pay £700 compensation.

Paul Brian Jones (34): Bolton Road, Ashton - Took an Audi A3 without the consent of the owner, stole £175 cash from Laura Kay: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay £175 compensation, disqualified from driving for one year.

Benjamin Curno Higginson (29): Railway Road Hostel, Findlay Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days.

Frederick Allen (26): Primrose Street South, Tyldesley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include unpaid work requirement for 20 hours, making the new total 70 hours.

Andrew Peter Browne (29): Ena Crescent, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work placement: Fined £150.

Connor Paul Bentley (24): Gayton Close, Winstanley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and defendant ordered to pay £162 costs.

Denis Hilton (32): Thorburn Road, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order made more onerous by adding a further 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Steven Martin Moss (31): Tiernan Lodge, Falconwood Close, Wigan - Stole various items to the value of £121 from B&M Bargains: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement of 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Thomas Buckley-Mellor (42): Linney Square, Scholes - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.