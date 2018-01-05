Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Julie Susan Coan (55): Pingot Court, Cooperative Street, Leigh - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Wigan Accident and Emergency Unit: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Philip David Atkinson (38): Westwell Street, Leigh - Stole a pack of razors to the value of £181 belonging to Wilko in Lord Street, Leigh, theft of alcohol from Asda, entered Wilko on Lord Street while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order, failed to surrender to custody: Criminal behaviour order imposed for two years prohibiting defendant from entering and M&S, Asda, Argos or Sainsbury’s store in England and Wales, or from entering any store in Leigh town centre or Parsonage Retail Park, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Paul Simmons (36): No fixed address - Attended an address in Atherton while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, contacted Amanda O’Hagan by telephone while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, assaulted Amanda O’Hagan by beating: Six-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £50 compensation.

Daniel Creed (22): Richmond Drive, Leigh - Drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Alvine B Andrews (39): Colwyn Grove, Atherton - Used a large goods vehicle or passenger vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £440, pay costs of £85, ordered to pay vehicle excise duty back of £11.

Luis Jordan Wilson (23): Argyle Street, Hindley - Vehicle Excise Duty offence: Fined £45, pay costs of £50.

Lisa Joanne Lock (40): The Beaches, George Street, Atherton - Stole two turkey joints to the value of £20 belonging to Iceland, stole baby items to the value of £32 belonging to Pound Stretcher, had a foil bag for use in the course of a theft, assaulted Iain Kershaw: Jailed for 32 weeks, offences so serious as a prolific offender stealing to fund a drug habit, pay £180 compensation.

Carl Taylor (44): Chisworth Close, Leigh - Stole make-up and toiletries and Christmas gift sets to the value of £453 belonging to Wilko stores in Leigh, stole lights and Christmas projector from Home Bargains to the value of £29: Jailed for 16 weeks, pay £483 compensation.

Luke Gordon Yates (27): Elliott Street, Tyldesley - Assaulted Eleasha Naylor and threatened her, claiming they would smash up her property: Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, restraining order not to contact Eleasha Naylor or enter Cameron Street, Leigh, curfew for 31 weeks, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Robert Henry Smyth (29): Manchester Road, Tyldesley - Harassment of Michelle Burns: Restraining order not to contact the victim or to enter Scott Wharf, Leigh, or North Manchester General Hospital, fined £225, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kimberley Shing (22): Beech Road, Golborne - Carried on the business of tattooing when not registered by Wigan Council: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £500.

Robert John West (24): Forest Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Fined £50.