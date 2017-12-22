Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Neil Andrew Gunner (45): Grasmere Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order: Order varied to include 20 hours of unpaid work requirement.

Craig John Lloyd (31): Lindow Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days as defendant showed a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Carl William Budgeon (31): Byron Grove, Atherton - Without reasonable excuse, contacted Rachel Pedley via text messages which they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Jailed for four months as persistent breaches of all elements of the order and failing to comply with domestic violence-related orders.

Lisa Rigby (37): Cunliffe Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and curfew extended by seven days.

Wayne Michael Denton (45): Chestnut Lane, Leigh - Drink driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Alfred Gardner (38): Nel Pan Lane, Leigh - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood above the legal limit, possession of cocaine: Fined £240, disqualified from driving for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee David Hales (29): Rowland Street, Atherton - Drink driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

Bradley Finch (19): Corner Lane, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days.

Joel Aiden Bogart (26): Warrington Road, Leigh - Drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, took a motor vehicle without consent, drove without a licence or insurance: 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Caroline Louise Nelson (41): Yewdale Road, Bryn - Stole groceries and toys to the value of £353 belonging to Asda, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for six months as 41 previous offences of theft and committed offence days after a suspended sentence imposed for a similar offence.

Wayne John McMahon (33): Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green - Drunk and disorderly behaviour at Doctors Nook, Leigh, failed to surrender to custody: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nicola Louise Houghton (31): Moss Lane, Platt Bridge - Drove at the Barton Stores car park in Ashton without due care and attention: Fined £54, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

David Hilton (53): Wesley Street, Wigan - Drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for six months.