Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Robert Meekin (33): Carr Common Road, Hindley Green - Drug driving with cannabis derivative in the blood: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Michael Whiteside (23): Bradley Green Road, Newton, Hyde - At Leigh, assaulted Ashleigh Pitt by beating: Restraining order made not to contact Ashleigh Pitt or enter the confines of a property on Youd Street, Leigh, and a property on Diamond Street, Leigh.

Lewis Charles Hart (24): Mort Lane, Tyldesley - Used towards Sukumar Sellathurai threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, racially aggravated assault of Sukumar Sellathurai; 12-month community order with alcohol treatment requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work, restraining order made not to contact the victim or enter Stanley Wines, Henrietta Street, Leigh, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tanya Dawber (33): Algernon Street, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, they failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Lyndsey Golding (38): Ennerdale Road, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, they failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Amanda Heaton and Jason Heaton: Bridgewater Street, Hindley - Being the parents of a child at Hindley High School, they failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Both defendants fined £370, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £37, pay costs of £100.

Rachel Rhinnanan Letitia Philpott (33): Mary Street West, Horwich - At Leigh, failed to stop at the scene of an accident on the East Lancashire Road, failed to report an accident as soon as practicable, drink driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £650, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

William Sharples (55): Church Lane, Lowton - Drink driving with 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Eight-month community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Ryan Warhurst (28): Severn Road, Culcheth - Assaulted Carla Sarbutts by beating: Fined £185, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.#

Lee Lyon (34): Tatton Drive, Ashton - Drove while disqualified, drove without a licence or insurance: Six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, fined £275, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for seven months.

Suzanne Walton (25): All Saints Grove, Hindley - Assaulted Margaret Walton by beating, assaulted James Walton by beating: Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

George Drysdale Swankie (51): Brook House, Warrington Lane, Wigan - When suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of urine for testing: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.