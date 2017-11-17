Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.



Declan Walls (20): Atherton Road, Hindley - Possession of knuckle dusters in a public place, possession of cannabis, drug driving with cannabis derivatives in the blood, drove without due care and attention: 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dean Stuart Lalley (36): Salisbury Avenue, Hindley - Damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £800 belonging to Dennis Johnson: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £500 compensation.

Jack Mountford (22): Henrietta Street, Leigh - Damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Lindsey Appleton, failed to surrender to custody, theft of steaks from Asda, committed an offence while subject of a conditional discharge given for criminal damage: Jailed for 10 weeks, pay £200 compensation.

Michael David Bolger (25): Hollins Close, Astley - Assaulted Rachel Louise Morris by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 150 hours, pay £200 compensation, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Aidan Fitzsimmons (34): Meadow Cross Gardens, Lowton - Used a large goods vehicle or passenger carrying vehicle that was unlicensed: Fined £400, order to pay £92 vehicle excise duty, pay costs of £85.

KerryAnn Gallimore (29): No fixed address - At Atherton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: Jailed for 26 weeks as failed to comply with a suspended sentence order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Gary Charlton Hook (44): Coronation Avenue, Atherton - Stole lead to the value of £500 belonging to T and J Conservatories: Community order for 12 months, curfew for eight weeks, pay £100 compensation, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Matthew Emmison (33): Defiance Street, Atherton - Drink driving on Worthing Grove, Atherton, with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgramees, damaged an iPhone SE to the value of £400 belonging to Samantha Sumner, took a Ford car without permission, assaulted Samantha Sumner: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, restraining order not to contact Samantha Sumner or enter Oak Street, Atherton, pay £500 compensation, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Thomas James King (23): Shadwell Grove, Leigh - Damaged by fire a property on Shadwell Grove, Leigh, to the value of £5,500 belonging to Wigan Council: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Virginia Maria McKenna (61): Car Bank Crescent, Atherton - Drove without a licence or insurance, drove without due care and attention and failed to stop when required to do so: Fined £120, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Paul Banks (40): Wardley Square, Tyldesley - Assaulted Christopher Brown by beating: Fined £100, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Jane Chadwick: Atherton Road, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay costs of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.