‘We want town centre to be the Best Bar None’

Bar, pub and club owners are coming together to launch a scheme making nights out a better, safer experience.

The group of businesses involved in Leigh’s night-time economy is bringing Best Bar None to the town to promote good practice and raise standards.

Other news: Hotel spokesman describes 'tragic' death of Wigan boy





Action is being taken following a series of concerns about anti-social behaviour and violence around venues in the town, which the firms worry will put people off going out in Leigh.

And they decided Best Bar None, which previously ran in Wigan, was the ideal solution.

Danielle Evans, who runs The Lock cocktail bar on Twist Lane and is one of the driving forces behind introducing the scheme, said: “We meet as Pub Watch as recently I asked everyone to stay behind to speak about what is going on in the town.

“There’s been some bad press on social media about homelessness and fighting and we need people to know we are discussing these things and care about them.

“We’re trying to make it safe for people when they come out in Leigh by everyone working together as a team.

“We looked at a few things we could do and decided on Best Bar None.”

Best Bar None sets standards on how night-time economy venues handle everything from checking ID to ensuring drunk people do not get served more alcohol to health and safety matters.

Venues taking part can attend training and workshops on good practice and are then assessed and given gold, silver or bronze ratings.

The scheme in Leigh is being supported by Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Police (GMP), with both providing funding to get it under way.

The event will be launched next week with an event at The Lock where Danielle hopes more bars, pubs and clubs will sign up.

A number of well-known venues in Leigh, including the JD Wetherspoon pub The Thomas Burke, Cafe Stella and Yates, are already backing the scheme.

Rebecca Lee, one of the shift managers at The Thomas Burke, said: “This is the perfect thing for Leigh.

“People have a bad image of the town at the moment and we can definitely make a difference as bar owners and managers.”

The group is also in the process of setting up a public social media profile for Best Bar None in Leigh.

Danielle also stressed there will not be a competitive element to the scheme in the town as it is about working together to raise standards across the board.