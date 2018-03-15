Warning to motorists after fuel spill outside supermarket

Firefighters are urging motorists to take care after diesel was spilled on a road next to a busy supermarket.

Crews from Leigh were called to the incident on Priestners Way outside Asda at around 1am on Thursday morning.

The fuel leaked from a truck after it was damaged by a loose grid which popped the diesel tank as the vehicle drove over it.

One appliance attended the scene and firefighters blocked the drains to prevent fuel from leaking in and moved the truck to a nearby petrol station.

Wigan Council were called to sand the road, which is still in use. However crews have warned that road conditions will be slippy for the next three days as the diesel is absorbed into the surface.

Once this process is complete, council teams will remove it.