Warning ahead of Jewish celebration

Firefighters are offering advice to the Jewish community to ensure they stay safe during Pesach celebrations, which start on Friday.

It comes after a crew was called to a property in Salford on Saturday, where a family were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide as a result of leaving a large metal plate (blech) on a gas hob burning overnight.

Ben Levy, area manager for the fire service, said: “Pesach is joyful time, a time for celebration and family gathering, however this incident is a timely reminder to our communities about the dangers of carbon monoxide. It is particularly important to ensure that gas flames are not hindered, otherwise carbon monoxide poisoning becomes a real threat to families in their home.

“We would encourage our communities to take care with electrical appliances particularly at this time of year and would urge people not use any appliance such as a hotplate or water heater which has any signs of damage to the cable.”

It is also important to take great care with candles - only a few months ago during the Chanukah holiday a family from Prestwich had a very lucky escape when candles started a house fire which caused significant damage.

Mr Levy continued: “When using candles please ensure they are placed in a sturdy holder away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended, and take extra care if using candles to search for chametz. When leaving the house or going to bed close internal doors and make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your property.

“We wish our Jewish community ‘Chag Sameach’, a safe and happy Pesach.”

Carbon monoxide can cause death in extreme circumstances and other symptoms include: headaches, dizziness and nausea so people may think that they have flu.

If you experience symptoms, you should go for fresh air immediately - open doors and windows, turn off gas appliances, leave the house and see your doctor or go to hospital and let them know that you think it could be carbon monoxide poisoning.

You can book a free safe and well visit, where firefighters will visit your home and offer advice to keep you safe from fire, as well as develop an escape plan, by calling 0800 555 815.

For further safety advice, visit http://manchesterfire.gov.uk/keeping-you-safe/fire_safety_advice/