Warning after hot ashes melt three bins and set fire to a garden fence

Firefighters are urging people to be vigilant after a blaze which started in a Leigh garden melted three wheelie bins and set fire to a fence.



Hindley crews were called to reports of a fire at a semi-detached property in Bexhill Drive at around 12.30pm this afternoon (Saturday).

The fire had started in a wheelie bin after charred remains from a chiminea had been disposed of and set alight.

The property was empty when crews arrived to tackle the flames, which had melted three wheelie bins and set fire to a nearby fence.

Mark Anderson, watch manager at Hindley, said: “Luckily we managed to catch it before it set fire to the house.

“The grey, blue and brown bins had melted and merged together. Wheelie bins do carry a warning not to dispose of hot ashes inside. We recommend that if people are putting fire remains into a bin, to leave 24 hours or extinguish them with water first.

“This happens more often that people think.”

Two appliances took 30 minutes to tackle the blaze and ensure that the flames were properly extinguished.