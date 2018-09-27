Virgin Media network crash across borough

Internet and phone services across the borough are down, causing major headaches for residents.



Virgin Media customers are finding themselves unable to get online, watch connected TVs or make calls on cable lines today (Thursday).

Leading tech website Down Detector shows a massive crash covering the entire borough on its interactive map.

Customers in the WN2 postcode and also in Leigh are among those who have been complaining on the website and taking to social media.

People who have contracts with Virgin Media also said the service was glitchy yesterday.

However, one customer in the WN5 postcode told Wigan Today he had contacted the company's tech support and after a reset problems appeared to have been ironed out.

Virgin Media has been contacted for a response.