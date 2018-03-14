Violet-Grace legacy to live on

The family of a little girl killed in a hit and run incident have spoken of their determination to continue her legacy 12 months on from her death.



Violet-Grace Youens died when she and her grandmother, Angela French, were hit by a stolen car being driven at around 70mph.

Angela, from Golborne, was left fighting for her life but has since recovered. Four-year-old Violet-Grace died two days later.

She died on March 25 last year and 12 months on, her parents have spoken of their determination to keep their daughter’s memory alive.

Dad Glenn said: “This is a very difficult time of year for us, as it reminds us nearly one year has passed since we held our beautiful Violet-Grace.

“Our lives have been torn apart, and that piece of our hearts has been taken away. We thank all those who remember Violet, as we are so scared she will be forgotten.

“We are fundraising and campaigning to keep Violet’s memory alive in all those who knew her, and the community.

“Violet is a beautiful soul, so full of life and happy. She always wanted to help others, even at such a young age. We must carry on her legacy, so she can continue to help others, and keep her loving memory alive.”

The Youens family have taken part in a number of traffic enforcement initiatives by sharing their harrowing ordeal with the public.

Violet-Grace was killed as she crossed Prescot Road in St Helens. The driver of the stolen car and a passenger fled the scene.

Officials in St Helens are now planning on lighting the Steve Prescott bridge violet in tribute to the Violet-Grace.

Council leader Barrie Grunewald said: “The strength and bravery shown by Rebecca, Glenn and the rest of the family this past year has touched all of our hearts, and as a parent myself, I couldn’t even begin to understand what it’s been like for them.

“The anniversary of Violet-Grace’s passing is going to be tough – but I hope the family can take some comfort in knowing that they will be in the thoughts of so many.

“It’s important that we remember incredible people like Violet-Grace, and lighting the Steve Prescott Bridge up for these types of occasions is always a special symbol of how we stands with our own during the dark times.”