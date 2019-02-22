Vigil to take place in memory of motorcyclist killed in tragic crash

Family and friends of a man who died in a tragic motorbike accident will hold a memorial event tonight.



Jordan Brown has been named locally as the 24-year-old who died yesterday (Thursday) after being involved in a collision with a car on Wigan Road on Monday.

His black Honda motorbike had collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but he died of his injuries after a brave battle.

Family and friends are set to gather tonight for a vigil at the site of the crash, to lay flowers and pay respects to Jordan.

It will start at 8pm at the junction of Wigan Road and Hulme Road, and Jordan's family are encouraging as many bikers as possible to attend.

A Just Giving page has also been set up to cover the costs of his funeral by kindhearted residents who knew Jordan, who is believed to have been born and raised in Tyldesley.

A statement on the page said: "We know Jordan was a loved and popular young man and we ask kindly for people to support the funds needed to celebrate his life properly."

